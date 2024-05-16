Happy Wednesdays, Bombers and Bombshells!

It’s been almost a full week since I attended the Studio Museum in Harlem Spring 2024 Luncheon! The Bomb Life has been so busy that I simply haven’t had time to sit down and write, but better late than never!

Last week, I was delighted to be invited to the Studio Museum in Harlem Spring Luncheon for the 2nd time. Since its inception, the Museum’s Spring Luncheon has been a wonderful gathering of artists, business leaders, cultural luminaries, and philanthropists joined together in support of the Museum’s innovative art and education programs.

Me with Crystal McCrary and Thelma Golden, Director and Chief Curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem

While fabulous women gather to support the arts, the Luncheon is also known for its spring ready style. Despite the rain and somewhat frigid temperatures outside, attendees slipped on brightly hued frocks and suits, uplifted by candy colored bomb accessories.

I grabbed a pic with Vanessa Williams who was stunning in a purple suit.

Executive Jerri Devard had another one of my favorite looks from the luncheon! She was smashing in Christopher John Rogers and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

My homegirl Aisha McShaw was lovely in a suit of her design.

Stephanie Horton was a vision in Khaite.

These young ladies were adorable defined in Christopher John Rogers.

Crystal McCrary posed with Thelma Golden, Director and Chief Curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem, with Crystal in Aisha McShaw and Thelma in Dries van Noten.

My homegirls Aaliyah and Azhar kept in cute in Chanel and Hermes bags.

And these Bombshells were spot on with florals in the Spring!

For the occasion, I wore a custom tweed dress by Maison Tai, a Mumbai, India based brand. They specialize in couture creations using raw silk, but made something tweed just for me. I loved it!

It’s standard for luncheon guests to head downstairs to the bar area to continue networking. Take a look at a few snaps captured by Salvatore DeMaio:

It’s always a fun time, in support of an amazing cause.

Find out how you can support the Studio Museum in Harlem at StudioMuseum.org.

Images: Sone Jr