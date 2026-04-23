Fashion News: Rihanna Debuts Baby Girl Rocki on W Magazine Volume Three 2026 in Dior

Rihanna appears on the cover of W Magazine Volume Three 2026: The Pop Issue, introducing her baby girl, Rocki. For the feature, she wears a Dior look styled by Jahleel Weaver, marking a notable fashion moment paired with a personal reveal.

The editorial was photographed by Tim Walker, with creative direction led by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai under Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves. The story was written by Maxine Wally, contributing to the issue’s focus on pop culture and fashion. Beauty for the shoot included hair by Mustafa Yanaz using Fenty Hair, makeup by Daniel Martin using Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, and nails by Jenny Longworth. Set design was handled by Migs Bento, with movement direction by Pat Boguslawski and production by Onethirtyeight Productions.

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📸: Tim Walker