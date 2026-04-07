The Real Housewives Of Atlanta are Back! Cynthia Debuts New Man in Jovani, Pinky Cole in Akira, K. Michelle in Hollister, and More!

Atlanta showed up in full force as Pinky Cole, K. Michelle, and Cynthia Bailey stepped out for the screening of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17.

With anticipation building around the new season, the energy was high and the crowd stayed locked in as the franchise returned with new moments and familiar faces already sparking conversation.

Pinky Cole stepped out in a look by Akira, delivering a polished ensemble that balanced structure with ease. Her outfit reflected a modern approach to event dressing, combining clean tailoring with a confident, effortless presence.

K. Michelle wore a look by Hollister, bringing a more unexpected, casual-meets-glam approach to the screening. Her outfit added contrast to the evening’s style mix, showing versatility in how contemporary brands can translate to red carpet moments. Find links to grab her pants here.

With Season 17 officially underway, the screening set the tone for what’s ahead—high energy, strong personalities, and fashion that continues to keep viewers tuned in.

Whose look is your fave?

Photo Credit: FreddyYo/Kingmen Media Group