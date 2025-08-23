RHOA Season 17: Kelli Ferrell, Shamea Morton, Cynthia Bailey, Angela Oakley, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Tammy Rivera, and Pinky Cole Serve Style at Nana’s Chicken & Waffles Grand Opening

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is officially underway, and the ladies are already serving looks.

Cast member Kelli Ferrell celebrated the grand opening of her new Nana’s Chicken & Waffles location in Sandy Springs, joined by her fellow housewives who brought their best fashion to the red carpet-style affair. From sequins to florals, feathers to pearls, each star showcased her individual style while supporting Kelli’s milestone moment.

Screenshot

A highlight reel from the evening captured the fashion moments as the ladies made their entrances. Kelli stunned in a $149.99 Fashion Nova Claire Embellished Suit Set, while Shamea Morton went bold in a $345 Hanifa Harper Maxi Dress in Olive Polka Dot. Cynthia Bailey opted for classic elegance in a $950 Leolin Lace Aliyah Midi Dress, and Angela Oakley turned heads in a $795 PatBO Breeze Jacquard Colorblock Midi Dress. Meanwhile, Phaedra Parks sparkled in Rabanne Silver & Gold Sequin Trousers ($2,450, now $613), Drew Sidora chose playful glamour in a $595 Staud Albee Feather Puff Mini Dress, Tammy Rivera embraced high fashion in a $3,283 Balenciaga Floral-Print Pleated Midi Skirt (now $2,330), and Pinky Cole wore custom pearl-accented jeans.

Can’t get enough of their glamorous looks? Shop the pieces worn by the housewives below and decide for yourself: whose outfit deserves the crown of the night, and what do you think of the new season 17 cast additions?

📸/🎥: Kingsmen Media Group