The Queen of New York City, Mary J Blige hosted her third annual Strength of a Woman festival & summit presented by Pepsi during Mother’s Day weekend and what an unforgettable experience at The Glasshouse in Manhattan!

The 3-day fest consisted of star-studded panels, performances at Brooklyn Barclay’s center and a gospel brunch. Mary J. Blige, who originally created SOW festival with her partners Nicole Jackson, and Ashaunna Ayars, has become a source of empowerment through motivating discussions, and inspiring activations.

Of course Mary J. Blige arrived fashionably on time to her fest in a peach and green Balmain blazer and skirt set that was the perfect spring ensemble.

She joined the stage with media personality Angie Martinez who opted for an all black Kith outfit, Actress Tasha Smith who wore a nude Cinq a Sept two-piece look, and the multitalented Taraji P. Henson who slayed the scene in a white Monot suit.

In addition, our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Summers also had the pleasure of being a panelist alongside other trailblazers in the industry like Bevy Smith, Tahira Joy, and Kim Kimble.

Rocking a cream asymmetrical Rick Owens dress, with a Naked Wardrobe Snake trench, and Aminah Abdul Jillil heels, monochromatic never looked better.

The ladies discussed how they got their start in the entertainment industry, and shared enlightened messages with attendees about how they can envision and manifest their goals through hard-work and consistency.

“Strength of a woman for me was about supporting my sisters in style! I love talking about how to find your personal swag with some of the best in the business,” said Summers who originally founded Fashion Bomb daily in 2006.

Following the panel discussions, Claire reunited with actress Taraji P. Henson on the rooftop, where they discussed their accomplishments, future endeavors, and gave each other their flowers. “I’m here for a reason, and that reason is to serve,” shared Henson.

The Strength of a Woman festival ultimately served as a catalyst for change within our communities. In order to create the change we would like to see in the world, it begins with us. The SOW summit gave attendees the tips and tools to accelerate and thrive in the pursuit of what set’s their soul on fire.

Ahead, see more images from the 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival below!

Photo Credit: @Sonejr, @MJdaily, @Sterlingpics