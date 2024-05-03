Beyoncé was recently captured in Japan promoting her latest album ‘Cowboy Carter,’ and Queen B didn’t come to play.

The ‘Bodyguard’ singer took an unprecedented turn from her fringe inspired looks and wore a Chloe Fall/Winter ’24 look, styled by Shiona Turini that was sizzling haute.

Mimicking the exact same runway look, Beyoncé brought her outfit to life. With her accentuated curves, the lace Chloe bodysuit fit like a glove, and her statement belt was the moment.

Bey’s nude cape with plaid lining felt avant-garde and added drama to an already fascinating ensemble.

Chloe’s Fall 2024 Ready-to-wear collection was designed by Chemena Kamali, and had 70’s influences. When speaking of her Chloe runway debut this past February, Kamli expressed, “This collection goes back to the late 1970’s era of the house that I feel so connected to. A time that was about a natural femininity. Sensual, effortlessly powerful and free.”

Jay-Z was right by Beyoncé’s side in Japan and while in commute to their next destination, he held on to Bey’s hand in admiration with a loving gaze.

Who would the ‘Cowboy Carter’ singer be if she didn’t take off the cape and add a brown cowboy hat? She seamlessly transformed her Chloe runway look into a brown monochromatic cowboy outfit that embodied high fashion and ultra sex appeal.

Beyoncé looked absolutely incredible in her Chloe Fall/Winter ’24 look, and she continues to remind us that with her beauty, angelic voice, and raw style- she is a triple threat!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction