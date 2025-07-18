Marjorie Harvey Wears Brown Jean Paul Gaultier x Hermès, Lori Harvey Keeps It Classic in White Tank and Chanel Holster at Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta

Marjorie Harvey made a stylish appearance alongside daughter Lori Harvey at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Atlanta. The fashion icon turned heads in rare pieces from the Jean Paul Gaultier x Hermès Spring 2009 collection, effortlessly combining archival luxury with modern flair.

Lori Harvey offered a fresh contrast to her mother’s rich tones, uplifting a classic white tank and jeans combo with a bold statement piece: a signature black leather Chanel holster, slung across her chest for an elevated, street-chic effect.

Together, the mother-daughter duo delivered a masterclass in timeless fashion and generational style influence, effortlessly blending designer heritage with contemporary cool.

📸 IG/Reproduction