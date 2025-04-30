Beyonce, Blue Ivy, and Rumi Carter Wear Burberry, Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Eleven Sixteen, and More for the Opening Night of the Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé is back and bigger than ever. The global icon kicked off her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour with a family affair that turned the stage and the front row into a high-fashion spectacle. Queen Bey was joined by daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, who proved that style runs deep in the Carter bloodline. From glittering fringe to luxe leather, the trio brought modern Western glam to life in pieces by Burberry, Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, and more.

Taking center stage in a reimagined cowboy aesthetic, Beyoncé wore a custom Burberry look that married Southern roots with couture edge. The ensemble featured dramatic fringe, structured tailoring, and a statement hat that set the tone for the tour’s bold fashion direction. With every strut and note, Bey reminded us that Cowboy Carter isn’t just an album—it’s a movement, and she’s leading it in style.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy, already a fashion darling in her own right, showed off her dance moves in a newspaper Diesel look that balanced cool-girl energy with youthfulness. Her outfit featured cut out letters that nodded to her mom’s influence while asserting her own sartorial point of view.

Beyonce shimmered on stage in custom Roberto Cavalli:

She commanded attention in gilded LaPointe:

Bey harkened back to her Crazy in Love video in custom DSquared2:

Blue offered her own rendition in Eleven Sixteen, created by Ugo Mozie:

Mrs. Carter set the stage ablaze in custom Mugler:

She also draped herself in the American Flag wearing two custom looks by Loewe:

From mother-daughter twinning moments to bold fashion statements, the opening night of Cowboy Carter was a visual feast, styled by Shiona Turini and Ty Hunter. The Carters didn’t just wear the looks—they embodied the energy of a new era. One thing’s for sure: if this is just night one, we’re in for a wild, fashion-filled ride.

