The ‘Baby’ singer, Ashanti is officially having a baby of her on and she broke the news Wednesday afternoon on Instagram that she and her boo Nelly are expecting!

She finally put all of the curiosity to rest as many media outlets and fans were speculating that she may be pregnant based on her noticeable baby bump.

In true Ashanti fashion, for her big reveal she debuted a video captioned, “Baby baby baby baby….” wearing a $160 black Akira mini shirt dress that had rhinestone embellishments. She layered her glamorous ensemble with a mink vest for a standout finish.

In the video featured below, you can find Ashanti preparing to perform at the Barclay’s center, and before going to the stage, she sees her mother Tina Douglas, asking her how much more time she’ll need until she’s ready, to which Ashanti responds, “I’m going to need about nine months.”

The news comes after a year of rekindling her relationship with Nelly, who she originally began dating back in 2003. Now almost two decades later, and they have reunited, and are expecting to bring a bundle of joy into this world.

This will be Ashanti’s first child, and Nelly’s fifth child, and we couldn’t be happier for this Fashion Bomb couple!

Congratulations Ashanti & Nelly! Love Wins!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction