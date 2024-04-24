‘Challengers’ star Zendaya stole the scene at a press conference in Los Angeles on Saturday, and we couldn’t get over how incredible she looked.

The actress who has proven that she can’t pull of any outfit, embodied beauty and modernity in a powder pink custom Jacquemus dress, styled by Law Roach.

Right on trend for her new tennis movie that debuts this Friday April 26, Zendaya’s dress featured a polo inspired top part of her dress with cutouts that showed off her killer abs.

The length of her dress which sat slightly above her ankles felt classy and original. She has undoubtedly been giving main character energy while on her press tour.

Her soft pink pointy toe slingback heels added elegance to her monochromatic ensemble. For her hair, she went vintage sixties with a bouffant hairstyle that was accentuated with a pink bow.

With over 20K likes on Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, Zendaya had our readers obsessed with this look.

@realjazminciera wrote, “She is such a muse🔥,” while @yayatheestylist expressed, “She has literally BECOME my fashion icon! Which means she wasn’t at first, which means she EARNED IT! And rightfully so!!”

Bombshells & Bombers, what’s your thoughts on Zendaya’s latest press tour ensembles?

Photo Credit: Getty Images