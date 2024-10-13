Cardi B Celebrated Her Birthday in a Pink Custom JAGNE Dress with Jimmy Choo Heels and Erin Fader Earrings

Displaying cleavage in a form fitting dress that enhanced her curvaceous body, Cardi B celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles on Friday, and shared photos on Instagram of her special day.

Kulture (6), Wave (3) and her newest addition, a baby girl who she welcomed on Sep 7th, posed alongside their mother who they gifted flowers and balloons to for her 32nd birthday.

In addition to her children, singer Lizzo also sent Cardi B a beautiful bouquet of flowers which the rapper shared to her Instagram stories.

Smitten and elated by all the love, Cardi looked mesmerized in her pink custom Jagne dress, styled by Kollin Carter. With a stretchy ponte construction, her dress featured a side cut out with lace-up detailing.

Jagne is a Los Angeles brand created by a designer named Baba Jagne. Originally from Gambia, West Africa, Baba comes from a family of tailors and designers.

He created his own namesake label with the experience he gained working at his family atelier. Modern, thought-provoking, and edgy, Jagne offers a variety of deconstructed styles that are very futuristic.

Cardi B couldn’t take her hands off her new bundle of joy who she welcomed last month. Matching her mother with pink knitted overalls and a Louis Vuitton hat, she’s already making a fashion statement.

Wave also looked ecstatic as he held up the deuces sign and cheesed for the camera.

After taking Paris Fashion Week by storm, it was great to see Cardi B relax and spend quality time with her family and friends for her 32nd birthday.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: @freshmadeit

Stylist: @kollincarter

Hair: @tokyostylez

Make Up @ericka_lapearl_mua

Stylist assist: @poshmckoy