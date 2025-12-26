Cardi B Celebrates Christmas with Her Children in an Olive Green Bodycon Dress with Silver Metallic Heels

This year Cardi B spent her first Christmas as a momma bear of four alongside Kulture, Wave, Blossom and her newborn son she shares with NFL player, Stefon Diggs.

The “Am I the Drama?“ rapper who loves to decorate her home each holiday season made sure each of her kids had their own personalized themed Christmas tree this year. Cardi and her children were captured all smiles in front of their main tree adorned with white ornaments and polar beers.

She looked cozy while holding her youngest in a dark olive green bodycon dress that had ruching at her waist. Cardi’s silver metallic heels were a bold touch, and her natural voluminous hair gave her a glamorous feel.

Her oldest, and mini-me Kulture looked precious in a nude cable knit sweater with a red plaid tiered skirt that she paired with white lace tights. Her brown shaggy fur boots were on trend for the winter season.

The boys opted for plaid with Wave in a green plaid sweater with khaki pants, and the baby in a multi-plaid shirt with a beanie, and blue jeans. The beautiful Blossom looked like a handful in a red tulle dress with the matching headband. So cute!

We love how Cardi B embraces each holiday season decking out her home with multiple trees, lights and decor. With the Valentines season on the horizon, we know it’s only a matter of time before we see her home decked out in flowers and heart-shaped balloons. All we can say is, Stefon better get to work!

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction