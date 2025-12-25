Celebrity Christmas Cards 2025: Cardi B, Kevin Hart, Victoria Monet, Kim Kardashian, and More Spread Holiday Cheer

The holiday season is officially in full swing, and celebrities are spreading festive cheer with stylish Christmas cards that blend family moments, fashion-forward looks, and seasonal spirit.

This year’s roundup features some of our favorite stars sharing joyful snapshots that capture the warmth of the season. Cardi B posed alongside her children in a festive family moment, while Kevin Hart delivered his signature holiday humor with a polished seasonal portrait.

We also spotted elegant and heartfelt cards from LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lesa Milan, and Victoria Monét, each bringing their own personal style to the tradition. Rounding out the list are festive greetings from Kim Kardashian, Exquisite Mo, and Melvin Rodriguez, proving that Christmas cards remain a timeless way to connect with fans and loved ones alike.

From glamorous portraits to cozy family scenes, these celebrity Christmas cards remind us that the holidays are about celebration, gratitude, and togetherness—with a little style, of course.

Lesa Milan and Family

Whose Christmas card was your favorite? Did we miss any memorable ones? Stay tuned for Part 2 as we continue celebrating the season.

Lataina and Her kids

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas from Fashion Bomb Daily.

Photo and video credits: Mr. Guerra, Sterling Pics, Fresh Made It