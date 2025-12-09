Cardi B Celebrates Stefon Diggs’ Art Basel Furniture Showcase in Custom Chocolate Sir Babajagne

Cardi B stepped out in Miami during Art Basel to celebrate Stefon Diggs’ newly launched furniture line with Sivis Pacem Home, wearing a full custom look by Sir Babajagne.

The rapper arrived alongside her beau, turning heads in a rich chocolate cropped fur top paired with sleek denim and opera-length leather gloves. Her glam—featuring voluminous curls, defined eyes, and a neutral lip—set the tone for a dramatic yet polished moment.

Styled by Kollin Carter, the ensemble showcased Sir Babajagne’s sculptural approach to texture and form. The fitted denim emphasized Cardi’s silhouette, while the plush cropped fur brought bold proportion to the look. A structured black handbag completed the outfit, adding a touch of classic refinement as she made her entrance.

Inside the showcase, Cardi explored Diggs’ new furniture line, which was displayed throughout a minimalist gallery space.

The modern interiors provided a striking contrast to her luxe, layered look, making her presence a standout moment of the evening.

The fusion of fashion, art, and design at the event sparked conversation across social media, where fans weighed in on the ensemble. Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: Daniielle Alexis