You Ask, We Answer! Cardi B Attended the Vybez Kartel Concert in a Black Leather Jagne Set with Custom Y/Project Boots

Over the weekend, Cardi B attended the Vybez Kartel Concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and she stepped out in a custom leather-on-leather two piece set by Los Angeles based designer, Jagne.

The ‘Bongos’ rapper who just inked a deal with Revolve group at the beginning of this month, was all smiles as she served biker chic in a form-fitting corset top, with a leather bikini bottom. Her black custom Y/Project boots made her ensemble a standout look, adding depth to her outfit with a slouchy silhouette.

Y/Project is a Parisian brand that was founded in 2010 by Yohan Serfaty and Gilles Elalouf, and became known over the years for their contemporary, oversized and avant-garde designs.

Both of the designers have since passed away, with Serfaty passing from cancer in 2013, and Elalouf passing in September 2024, and the brand is now reportedly closed due to not being able to acquire a buyer. It’s unfortunate to see a talented brand like Y/Project become discontinued under such circumstances, especially with their fashion-forward aesthetic.

With Cardi B becoming a fashion icon over the years with her fearless creativity, hopefully her new partnership with Revolve group will allow her to incorporate similar and bold styles like Y/Project into her collection. Cardi is also known for her unique and distinct personality, so it would also be great to see her fashion and beauty line reflect that.

We thought Cardi B looked edgy and rebellious yet confident and reassured at the Vybez Kartel concert. From her highlight hair down to her boots, Cardi’s futuristic style has become an extension of her artistic expression.

Photo Credit: @freshmadeit/ IG Reproduction