Now that RiRi has recovered from the birth of her second baby Riot, she’s back on the scene, styling and profiling in the most lavish designers– fit for a billionaire.

The “Pour It Up” singer was captured leaving ‘The Nice Guy’ Italian restaurant in Los Angeles where she celebrated her bestie Melissa Forde’s birthday.

For the special outing, the ‘Fenty’ founder wore an eye-catching leopard Dolce & Gabbana SS95 mesh dress, that she paired with a leopard chiffon SS97 cardigan that had black fur finishings.

In fact, if you recall Lil Kim sported a similar leopard sheer cardigan back in the 90’s from Dolce & Gabbana’s S/S 1997 collection.

Rihanna’s black $1,050 satin YSL sling back stilettos had a gold heel that instantly elevated her attire. Her $560 Tom Ford shades played off perfectly with her Louis Vuitton 2004 limited edition monogram bag that retails for $3,825 on reseller sites.

Riri’s neck looked frozen with all her layered diamond necklaces, and her Ariel Saidian diamond cocktail ring was a bold statement.

This leopard Dolce & Gabbana ensemble was a fabulous look on Rihanna, and her confidence was the best accessory.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

