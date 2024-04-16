Stars arrived at the Breakthrough Prize 2024 Ceremony bringing the sartorial elegance, and one celeb who stole the spotlight was Kim Kardashian who walked the red carpet with her momager, Kris Jenner.

The event, also dubbed “the Oscars of science” was held inside of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles and honored scientists who have served as a catalyst for change.

Celebrities and influential people in attendance included Lizzo, Elon Musk, Venus Williams, Alicia Keys, and Margot Robbie.

The ‘Skim Founder’ opted for a custom white Alaïa python dress, styled by Dani Levi. The maxi long dress was form fitting on Kim’s small physique and we loved the crisscross bandage moment atop.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, her coffin nails were accentuated with a diamond Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring that shone brightly.

When it came down to her glam, Kardashian rocked the wet hair look styled by Chris Appleton that we’ve seen her do in the past on the red carpet. Make-up artist Ariel gave Kim a dimensional look with a smokey shadow, and brown classic 90’s lip.

Looking like the Yin to Kim’s yang in all black, Kris embodied sophistication and style in a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

Her elongated peplum blazer and skirt felt modern, and her sheer cut out top added sensuality to her business-like exterior.

We though Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner looked exquisite but what say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images