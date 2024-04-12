The trailblazers and changemakers in the fashion industry gathered together Tuesday evening in Beverly Hills to celebrate The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards.

The nonprofit organization which is two years in the making, was created to help discover, and fund top design talent through resources and capital initiatives.

From designer Charles Harbison being awarded with the ready-to-wear award, and Batsheva Hay of Batsheva being honored for their sustainability work, to MoAnA Luu winning the jewelry award, this ceremony was about recognizing the creators who are marking a new path.

According to the Business of Fashion, “Winners received grants that totaled nearly $500,000 across the six awards, which were funded by Google in the Ready-to-Wear and Inclusivity categories.”

Of course, some of the most fashionable celebs arrived on the red carpet in their most elegant attire. Such as Kelly Rowland and Liza Koshy, who represented in Harbison Studio with their over-the-top ruffle gowns.

Paris Hilton and Laura Harrier looked seductive in Mugler, while Janelle Monae exuded power in a red Sergio Hudson suit, and Karrueche Tran brought sexy back in a black LaQuan Smith number.

Ahead, see the celebrities who showed up and out on the red carpet at the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards below!

Kelly Rowland in Harbison Studio

Paris Hilton in Mugler

Andrea Day in Zuhair Murad

Karrueche Tran in LaQuan Smith

Davine Joy Randolph on Rahul Mishra

Liza Koshy in Harbison Studio

Janelle Monae in Sergio Hudson

Kelsea Ballerini in Zuhair Murad

Laura Harrier in Mugler

Photo Credit: Getty Images