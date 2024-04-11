If there’s one person that fashionistas can’t get enough of, it’s Monica and her fabulous style over the years.

The ‘So Gone’ singer performed at Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour over the weekend and looked ultra chic in a yellow Louis Vuitton SS24 fur coat.

Designed by Creative Director Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 Men’s collection, the long shearling fur coat is made from lambswool, and made to order.

The stunning LV coat has contrasting allover Monogram signatures that have been crafted using an intarsia technique. The silk lining gives this coat a luxe and elevated appeal.

Monica kept things monochromatic with a yellow leather bodysuit underneath and yellow thigh high boots.

Not only was her look up to par but was so her glam which consisted of a bronzy eye-shadow and matte nude lipstick. Her 26-inch mocha hair was down to her bum, and was perfect for such a statement look.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction