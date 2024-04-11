Fashion mother & daughter duo Kim Kardashian and North West were spotted courtside twinning in all black Balenciaga looks at a Los Angeles Lakers game Tuesday night.

With a sunkissed tan from their latest vacation trip to Turks and Caico’s, they both exuded a radiant glow. We have to admit that ‘Miss Miss Westie” is beautifully growing up before our very own eyes.

The 10-year-old who resembles her father Kanye West, rocked a leather oversized bomber jacket, with black baggy jeans, and black Nike dunks. She accessorized with a black embellished Balenciaga fishnet tote bag.

Kim Kardashian, who made headlines for chatting it up with former basketball pro Peter Cornell and actor Will Ferrell at the game, looked gorgeous in a black leather Balenciaga trench coat, with black pantaleggings, and a mini-Balenciaga handbag.

We love how fierce Kim and North looked, and it’s great to see North embracing her own style and individuality, which we’re sure Kim and Kanye have encouraged.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

