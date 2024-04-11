Rihanna definitely had “love on the brain” Sunday evening when she stepped out for date night with her beau A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles.

Paparazzi captured the duo stylishly leaving a ceramic painting studio in Beverly Hills called “Color Me Mine,” where they enjoyed a few arts & crafts activities.

For the love bomb outing, Rihanna looked fresh and hip in a $575 white and blue striped Dries Van Noten shirt, that she layered with an oversized $650 black R13 hoodie.

The ‘Fenty’ founder has been opting for pantaleggings since the birth of her second child, Riot. Remaining true to her newfound style, she paired her look with brown fishnet Balenciaga pantaleggings, that retail for $4,050.

In a recent interview with Mel Ottenberg from Interview Magazine, Rihanna mentioned that sometimes she feels underdressed compared to A$AP Rocky. She expressed,

“I be feeling bummy as s*** next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane,” the singer said. “We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’”

Taking a page out of A$AP Rocky’s fashion book, RiRi rocked a LA Dodgers New Era Cap which gave Rihanna an urban chic vibe.

We thought Rihanna’s look was youthful, and playful and we adored her mix on prints. Some news outlets have alleged that Rihanna may be expecting again so only time will tell. Either way, we always love her style, and her ability to make quite an entrance.

What say you? Hot! OR Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images