Fashion Bombshells and Bombers we have a new Fashion Bomb daily shop arrival and it’s right on trend for the cowboy summer that’s on the horizon.

Buckle up because there’s a new cowboy hat in town that’s an absolute showstopper. The ‘Neon Cowboys’ hats created by Asia Hall have made their official debut on FashionBombdailyshop.com.

The collection, which consists of light up hats and shoes have quickly gained popularity among many celebrities like Beyonce, Missy Elliot, Dua Lipa and Kesha.

Speaking of Beyonce who recently released her Cowboy Carter album, fans and fashionistas alike have been showing off their best western looks and these ‘Neon Cowboys’ hats have become high in demand, with over 40,000 hats already sold.

Retailing for only $110, on FashionBombdailyshop.com, these high-tech cowboy hats offer 3 different light settings, with foam padding and are water resistant.

With a 23-inch circumference, they fit most heads, and only require 2AA batteries for the longevity of 8-hours.

Whether you choose to wear the hat during the daytime or evening, you are bound to get endless compliments.

What are you waiting for?

Add to cart and shop the ‘Neon Cowboys’ hats at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop before they sell out! Don’t forget to tag us @fashionbombdaily once you purchase for a chance to be featured!

Click here to purchase!