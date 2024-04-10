Kelly Rowland offered a modern twist on women’s suiting with her metal Ashton Michael cone bra at the Vinivia streaming app launch in Los Angeles last Thursday.

The “Mea Culpa’ star slayed the scene in an all-black Giuseppe Di Morabito suit that had a boxy silhouette with oversized lapels. Her wide leg trousers were high-waisted with subtle pleats that were flattering on her small frame.

Kelly Rowlands stylist Wilford Lenov has been doing an incredible job at ensuring that Kelly looks top notch from head to toe. For her shoe candy, Rowland opted for black Ricagno heels for cohesion.

When it came down to Kelly’s glam, she rocked her signature bob cut, which we all know she can never go wrong with. Her make-up consisted of brown shadows with feathery lashes and a nude lip.

Kelly looked so fierce in this all-black look, and her metallic bra was merrily the icing on the cake. When she stepped outside, she layered her eye-catching look with a leather trench coat that was added more dept to her well-coordinated look.

We absolutely loved Kelly’s look but what say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction