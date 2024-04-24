Cardi B served an anime-inspired outfit over the weekend, and she really got into full theme while striking a few poses in her Los Angeles mansion.

Resembling an “Otaku,” which is the Japanese term for people who are obsessed with anime, Cardi B looked identical to the girls who attend Anime-Expo every year.

The ‘Enough (Miami)’ rapper wore a $880 green VETEMENTS SS24 graphic top made in Italy, that was originally a long-sleeve turtleneck but was alter into a short-sleeve cropped top.

We all know that celebrity stylist, Kollin Carer isn’t afraid to transition a look and he does a great job of bring garments to life.

Cardi B paired her look with a brown plaid mini skirt that showed off her green peacock tattoo. Getting into character even more, her accessories included white thigh high socks and Marc Jacobs platforms.

Her black platforms which retail for $550, are known as ‘The Croc Embossed Kiki’ heels are 100% leather and characterized with pin-buckle straps at the vamp and a 6-inch heel.

We also give Cardi’s glam a 10/10! Her make-up included metallic eye shadow with a dramatic eyeliner and a glossed lined lip. For her hair, she opted for a mini pompadour ponytail with sideburns, styled by Tokyo Stylez.

What’s your thoughts bombshells and bombers? Hot! or hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction