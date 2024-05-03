The brainchild of Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, The Attico brand has been Rihanna’s go-to designer as of late, and recently she was spotted posing next to her bestie Melissa Forde, and sister-in-law in a lace camisole and button-up trousers from the Italian luxury brand.

The lace layered camisole that RiRi wore retails for $1,300 and has a v-neckline with a wavy texture. Transparent to the eye, the camisole has a nude built in bra, taking part in the sheer fashion trend.

Adding a nice touch to her ensemble, the ‘Fenty Beauty’ founder paired her tank with $1,410 black studded convertible low-rise straight jeans.

With cargo jeans on the horizon, her jeans looked innovatively made with silver buttons that opened to create her own slits and cutouts.

We thought Rihanna looked superb, and if there’s one thing Rihanna is going to layer a fierce outfit with, it’s a leopard coat.

Exuding power, strength and confidence in her leopard fur coat, the Barbadian princess looked like she was on a quest to take over the kingdom of the jungle.

Her $4,200 black Loewe Intrecciato leather clutch showcased exceptional Italian craftsmanship, and her pointy toe stilettos completed her look.

We thought Rihanna looked captivating, modern and beautiful in The Attico look that she opted for during a night out with her girls!

To shop Rihanna’s outfit, click here!

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images