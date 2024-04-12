On Wednesday evening, Kanye West and his Australian wife Bianca Censori stepped out for rapper Ty Dolla Sign’s birthday extravaganza in Los Angeles.

The couple who continues to make headlines for their unorthodox outfits, opted for all white YZY looks that was unlike the darker garments we’ve seen them in as of late.

Yeezy kept things simple in a white tee, with white sweatpants, and classic yellow Timberland boots.

Bianca on the other hand, showed cleavage in a white YZY mini dress that had a deep plunge neckline, and statement shoulders. We know Bianca loves a good clear heel, and for the occasion she accessorized with black and clear open toe heels which has been consistent with her risqué attire.

This white dress was very on brand with the YZY Architects style, as Bianca has proven that she is unafraid to bare it all and highlight her feminine attributes.

What say you? Was this fashion bomb couple’s look Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images