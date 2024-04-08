Latto was pretty in pink in Ricki Brazil’s Smooches Boucle set available for Pre-Order on FashionBombDailyShop.com:
The knit two piece has a cropped v neck top and ribbed shorts.
Get her look at FashionBombDailyShop.com.
What do you think?
