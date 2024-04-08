Rihanna stepped out over the weekend in two bomb looks!
She headed to dinner with friends in Santa Monica wearing an $8,000 Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 1992 velvet double breasted coat, $321 Miao Lace up leather pants, $560 Tom Ford Acetate Sunglasses and $1,161 Tom Ford Crod padlock sandals:
Last night at Giorgio Baldi, she slipped on an Adam Lippes satin coat, Balenciaga jeans, Gucci Demi Crystal heels, Gucci shades, and copious pearl necklaces:
Both looks are bomb, but which is more your style?
Let us know below!
Images: Backgrid