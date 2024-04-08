South Carolina Basketball Coach Dawn Staley has not only been making headlines for coaching her team to winning national championships, but also for her fabulous courtside style:

Image: GQ Sports

Affectionately dubbed “Louis Vuitton Dawn” by Fashion Bomb Daily readers, Staley has sizzled in several LV jackets. She coachd today’s game in a $5,370 Louis Vuitton Graphic Accent Silver Calfskin Jacket:

Earlier this week, she grabbed headlines in a Denim Louis Vuitton monogram jacket and matching sneakers:

Another game, another Louis Vuitton stunner. This one ? A $3,150 Louis Vuitton Hybrid Leather and Cotton Damier Blouson:

Which one is your favorite?

Shout out to Dawn for simultaneously mastering her craft with superior swag.

What say you?

Images: Getty/NCAA Sports