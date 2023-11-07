Barbiecore may have been the moment of the summer, but it’s still making itself known this fall. During the Barbie film press tour, Margot Robbie channeled the iconic doll with an array of looks inspired by Queen B(arbie) herself. One of Robbie’s most talked about looks was a striped Hervé Léger mini dress inspired by the first ever Barbie released in 1959. The OG look, a black and white chevron stripe swimsuit, is how the Australian actress opened the film.

Back in June, during the Australia leg of the press junket, Robbie rocked a black and white horizontal striped mini dress by Hervé Léger. Like her Barbie character, she accessorized with black high-heeled open-toe mules and white cat-eye sunglasses.

Getty Images

The dress has entered the chat once again courtesy of Candiace Dillard. The Real Housewives of Potomac star hit up BravoCon 2023 in the striped mini dress which she accessorized with black satin opera gloves, open-toe platform sandals and circle frame white sunglasses.

@therealcandiace on Instagram

Both look bomb, but we have to ask who you think wore it better?