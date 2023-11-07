Janet Jackson has officially given Jodie Turner a run for her money, as she stunned in the exact same $10,500 Christian Siriano Tulle dress at Preston Meneses’s and Clint Clark’s wedding over the weekend.

Photo Credit: @Tasha4realsmith

Actress and Model, Jodie Turner was the first to be spotted slaying in this dazzling and mesmerizing gown on the red carpet for George Clooney’s Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards.

The long sleeve tulle gown was perfectly draped and characterized with a mock neck, and layered mermaid hem that seemingly stole the spotlight.

Turner rocked her signature pixie hair cut that was dyed fuchsia pink to match her maroon lips. Her black and silver statement earrings compliment her black embellished clutch, and if anyone made an entrance at the event it was undoubtedly Turner who shone brightly.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: Getty Images

Also giving this magnificent Christian Siriano dress the limelight that it deserved was the iconic Janet Jackson who looked phenomenal and opulent posing next to her former co-star, Tasha Smith during a friends wedding.

Jackson, who noticeably lost a lot of weight, looked the best that’s she’s ever looked, and appeared to be all smiles. She kept things fresh and youthful with her braids pulled into two puff-ball pig tails, with baby hair that softly shaped her face. For her glam, Jackson opted for a peachy shadow, with matching cheeks and lined champagne colored lips.

Photo Credit: @Tasha4realsmith

Both Jackson and Turner looked pristine and exuded royalty while wearing this exceptional Christian Siriano tulle dress, but we want to know who do you think Wore It Better?