Natasha Lambkin is blazing a new trail, merging fashion and faith in a miraculous way with her notable designs that can’t help but receive all the glory.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Lambkin knew that fashion was her calling, and attended FIT University. With beauty and brains, after college she pursued a career in the modeling industry where she soared. Despite her success, Natasha felt unfulfilled and did some soul searching to discover her true purpose.

As her walk with God strengthen, she had an epiphany to start her own clothing line that promoted modesty fashion and Christian faith entitled, Tashee Inc.

“Tashee,” which is short for Natasha, was a nickname given to her by her father, and is symbolic to being a princess. “I wanted my consumers to feel like God’s princesses, royalty, and like they’re apart of God’s kingdom, which is why I named my brand Tashee,” explained Lambkin.

Since beginning her clothing line in 2015, she has gained massive success being featured in editorial magazines like Vogue Italia, Elle Arabia, Bustle Magazine and Hello Beautiful.

In addition to being recognized by the New York Mayor for her work in ministry and fashion, and working with celebs like J.Bolin, Real Talk Kim, and Gospel singer, Casey J.

“Our customer base is so diverse, you don’t have to be Christian to shop with us, as we have people who are Muslim, Jewish, and Atheist who wear our brand, and I think that’s what it’s all about,” said Lambkin.

During New York Fashion Week, Natasha Lambkin partnered with Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers to debut her collection at the Bomb Fashion Show.

Showcasing a cohesive all white collection, that included the perfect bridal attire, shimmering ruched dresses, and modest resort wear, Tashee Inc. showed up and showed out!

“Our aesthetic is very chic, modern, classy, and innovative,” said Lambkin. “We combine all those elements and many people are drawn to our style, and become even more intrigued when they find out what we’re all about.”

Sulmers also wore Tashee Inc.’s metallic one sleeve ‘Claire’ dress during the Bomb fashion show, that’s available for purchase at FashionBombdailyshop.com.

“I have been following Fashion Bomb daily since 2010 and to be a part of Fashion Bomb daily Shop is a complete honor,” expressed Lambkin. “When I hear of Fashion Bomb daily, I just think about being apart of an industry and environment that’s all about setting new trends and being fashion-forward.”

Among their stunning designs, Tashee Inc.’s “Tulip Jumpsuit” is a best-seller as it caters to different body shapes, is structured and has a cinched waist with ballooned shaped pants, similar to the iconic MC Hammer pants.

With her well-versed collection, Natasha Lambkin is making serious waves in the fashion industry as a faith based brand that promotes modesty in the most fashionable way.

“I see my brand being a household name and a million dollar empire because Tashee Inc. is more that just fashion,” shared Lambkin. “We also have a media company, and are working on new endeavors, so I see us being bigger and larger than life.”

Check out Tashee Inc. on FashionBombDailyShop.com by clicking HERE!

Photographer: Images Complimentary of Natasha Lambkin