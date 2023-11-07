Fashion’s brightest stars stepped out to attend the CFDA Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, and let’s just say, our favorite celebs brought the drama last night on the red carpet.

Coined the “Oscars of Fashion,” we saw fashion’s biggest heavy hittas push the envelope one step forward with their avant-garde ensembles that we’re vastly different, progressive and a sight to behold.

From the Fashion Icon Award recipient, Serena Williams showcasing structure with balloon shaped sleeves, to the host of the evening Anne Hathaway showing off a new interpretation of denim, and celebrity stylist Law Roach abstract suit bottoms, many celebs looked innovative while other’s clearly emulated.

Here are some of the best and worst red carpet looks from the CFDA Awards last night.

Serena Williams in Thom Browne

After just delivering birth to her second baby girl Adira, on August 22, Serena looked glammed to the nines in a black sequin Thom Browne dress that had voluminous off the shoulder embellished sleeves and a exaggerated train. For her accessories, Williams opted for a bold diamond necklace and pearl studded earrings.

Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts

If anyone has tapped into quiet luxury, it’s definitely Kim Kardashian who kept things simple in a leather halter Chrome Hearts dress that had multi cross patches placed throughout. Keeping her jewelry to a minimum, Kardashian wore layered rings to compliment her black stiletto nails. Kim’s look this year was understated compared to the latex ensemble she served last year.

Lala Anthony in Saint Sintra

Lala Anthony glistened in a bronze chocolate brown Saint Sintra satin corset body suit that she layered with a long matching satin robe and paired with dark black hosiery. She pulled her hair into a tight bun that felt appropriate with the bold gold choker necklace that completed her look.

Mary J Blige in Christian Siriano

With the holiday season on the horizon, Mary J. Blige showed us that she’s two-steps ahead of the game in a black and silver Christian Siriano sheer and sequin gown that could easily be worn to a Christmas or New Years gala.

Coco Rocha in Christian Siriano

Blige wasn’t the only one to wear Christian Siriano, as the designer himself posed next to his muse, model Coco Rocha who looked captivating in a structured and textured black top, with a pink maxi high slit skirt, and champagne satin platforms. Her black circular shaped hat was merrily the icing on the cake.

Alton Mason in Dolce & Gabbana and Chrome Hearts

Alton Mason, let us know that he’s been hitting the gym as he showed of his killer abs in a black Dolce & Gabbana fur trimmed coat, with camouflage cargo pants and a Chrome Hearts belt that had layered chains.

Law Roach in Luar

If anyone’s going to serve a sketch, it’s undoubtedly Celebrity stylist Law Roach who opted for a khaki colored Luar suit with a white shirt and oversized blush tie. Most notably was his cutout bottoms that revealed his Calvin Klein undies and black fishnet stockings. This was certainly one of the most fashion-forward looks of the evening.

Saweetie in Cult Gaia

We loved how rapper Saweetie took a risk and played with shapes at the CFDA awards in a straw fabric Cult Gaia dress that had innovative 3D shapes and cutouts at her her hips. Her gold metallic platform sandals made her ensemble feel very futuristic.

Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren

Looking like the quintessential poster girl for Ralph Lauren, Anne Hathaway wore a denim corset top with a light denim floral maxi skirt that had a long train and felt on brand for the American designer.

June Ambrose in Bibhu Mohapatra

We know Creative Director, June Ambrose loves a good Bibhu Mohapatra gown and the icon herself look spectacular in a black off the shoulder tulle pleated dress that she wore with a $7,995 Judith Leiber TV clutch and a statement @khiatullae bunny ear hat.

Ayesha Curry in Diotima

Ayesha Curry served net galore in a red and black Diotima knit stress that had cutouts everywhere and was unparalleled to anything else we saw on the red carpet. We loved her fearlessness and provocative elegance.

Winnie Harlow in Marc Jacobs

Model Winnie Harlow can do no wrong, and the gorgeous model who was a Halloween showstopper this year, cleaned up nicely to attend the CFDA Awards in a black polka-dot March Jacobs dress that looked prestigious and monumental. Her patent leather Marc Jacobs platforms were the perfect calculated risk and her jewels gleamed against her beautiful vitiligo skin.

Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang

Although Vanessa Hudgen’s glam looked immaculate, her dress and gloves felt traditional and we wish she would have stepped outside of the box a bit more. Nonetheless, her long black gloves were right on trend and she could have easily taken it up a notch by adding layered rings for a high fashion appeal.