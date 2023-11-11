Poet, digital creator, and our Fashion Bomber of the Week, Joel Hilario is a true New Yorker doing what he wants and looking great while doing it.

@touchangel on Instagram

Hilario’s style is a juxtaposition of many experimental elements. From gender-bending in plaid maxi skirts and oversized handbags to going all avant-garde in complimentary proportioned all-black looks and spliced denim, this New Yorker knows how to mix things and mix things up.

Like a true New Yorker, Hilario’s wardrobe is stacked with darker tones but that doesn’t stop him from occasionally stepping out in highly saturated hues. Show this Bomber’s style some love and visit his Instagram @touchangel.

