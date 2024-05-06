Doja Cat painted the town in saran wrap over the weekend while stepping out with VETEMENTS Creative Director, Guram Gvasalia.

The two held hands and share intimate images to their Instagram pages that has us speculating whether they’re a fashion bomb couple on the rise, or if it’s simple a publicity stunt.

One thing for certain is that body language doesn’t lie, and based on what we’ve seen thus far, the proof is in the pudding.

Speaking of body language, Doja Cat showed off her body in a saran wrap tube top, skirt and shoe’s that may have some of you wondering if she took a page out of Bianca Censori’s handbook.

Unlike anything we’ve seen on Doja as of yet, she definitely had our readers in an uproar with mixed feelings.

Instagram user @sparksnstyle wrote, “even though I think Balenciaga was the first to pull this off, this is lovely marketing and by the comments, it’s working. You guys are talking either way, and I can’t wait to see the official campaign.” While another user, @syd_ran expressed, “Saran wrap is crazy… she had to be hot. Let’s not make this trend.”

Despite some of the conflicting comments, one thing for sure is that Doja Cat beats to the sound of her own drums and we love anyone who has the courage to tap into their own individuality.

The fashionable duo made a pitstop to McDonalds where they indulged in burger with fries and felt down to earth and relatable to the public.

Showcasing his VETEMENTS style, Guram Gvasalia opted for an oversize white shirt and black bomber jacket, with baggy black jeans that felt very on brand.

Doja and Guram also stopped by a sneaker store with Doja Cat holding onto his arm, and Guram appearing to be smitten by the Los Angeles rapper.

With the Met Gala taking place today, there are rumors circulating that Doja Cat may be arriving in a VETEMENTS look so with their latest display of public affection, it will be interesting to see if the rumors are true.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction