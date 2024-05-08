Last night we were blown away by all the celebrities who made a sartorial entrance at the 2024 Met Gala, and with the dress code being “The Garden of Time,” we saw stars take calculated risks in some of the most avant-garde floral ensembles.

The theme of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which featured 250 iconic pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection. Think Dior, Givenchy, Schiaparelli and so many more legendary designs- some of which date back to the 19th century.

J.G. Ballard’s 1962 “The Garden of Time” short story served as a literary inspiration for celebrities to showcase their best interpretation of Ballard’s story through rich, and vibrant botanical hues.

We saw a variety of luxurious and glamorous frocks that looked like flowering gardens. Vogue’s cover-girl for this month, and Host for this year’s Met Gala, Zendaya looked absolutely incredible and ethereal in a black vintage ’96 Givenchy gown. Her multicolored fresh floral headpiece was unconventional and offered a different spin.

Stars like Demi Moore and Mindy Kaling made statements in futuristic silhouettes, while rapper Cardi B served tulle galore in Windowsen, and Nicki Minaj stunned in a 3D Marni ensemble.

Ahead, see our Top 10 best-dressed celebrities!

Zendaya in Vintage Givenchy

Demi Moore in Harris Reed

Cardi B in Windowsen

Janelle Monae in Vera Wang

Nicki Minaj in Marni

Teyana Taylor in the Blonds

Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gupta Official

Tyla in Balmain

LaLa in Alexander McQueen

Honorary Mention: Mona Patel in Iris Van Herpen

Photo Credit: Getty Images