On the Scene at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards: Zendaya Stuns in Louis Vuitton, Janelle James Breaks Out in Christian Siriano, Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks Sizzling Haute in St. John + More!

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards set the tone of the new year, marking the first awards show of 2025 with impressive, exquisite, and over-the-top looks from our favorite celebrities.

Honoring excellence in the film and television industry in 2024, the ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton and hosted by Nikki Glaser.

It was a big evening for stars, including Viola Davis who was the recipient of the Cecil B DeMille Award, and Demi Moore who won her first award for acting for her role in “The Substance.”

In addition to many more celebs who won big throughout the evening, there were a surplus of celebs who made an unforgettable entrance on the red carpet.

Ahead, see who made it to our best-dressed list!

Zendaya in Custom Louis Vuitton

Mindy Kaling in Ashi Studio, Demi Moore in Armani Prive, Elle Fanning in Balmain

Morris Chestnut in House of Gray and Pamela Chestnut in Erica Moore

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent and Quinta Brunson in Roberto Cavalli

Sheryl Lee Ralph in St. John



Kerry Washington in Balenciaga

Viola Davis in Gucci, Janelle James in Christian Siriano, Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Getty