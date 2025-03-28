Halle Bailey Celebrated Her Birthday in a Lavender DI PETSA Gown Alongside Son Halo

Halle Bailey celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday, releasing a carousel of fabulous images on Instagram in a lavender DI PETSA gown alongside her son Halo.

‘The Little Mermaid’ actress captioned her post, “I’m 25 today ♈️💫✨i’m so grateful to God for another year, i’ve never felt stronger 💜.” Lying in front of a draped purple backdrop, Halle came to life in her DI PETSA halter dress that featured the brand’s signature wet look aesthetic.

The designer of DI PETSA, Dimitri Petsa is known for creating the “wet look,” through using couture hand craftsmanship and an innovative approach to draping to create the ethereal illusion of water rippling across the body.

Halle’s dress had chain detailing and a cutout at the bust, and her high slit gave ultra sex appeal. She accessorized with diamond dangling earrings that glistened against her glamorous beat.

We thought Halle illuminated in her lavender DI PETSA dress for her milestone birthday shoot!

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @mr_dadams