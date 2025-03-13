Kelly Rowland Posed in an Orange Chocolate Valdrin Sahiti Gown with Flor De Maria Sandals

The stunning, exquisite and absolutely breathtaking Kelly Rowland posed for a photoshoot in an Orange Chocolate Valdrin Sahiti gown, showcasing the perfect amount of allure and whit.

They often say, “repetition is reputation,” and Kelly’s stylist Wilford Lenov know’s a thing or two about delivering WOW-factor. In addition to the designer Valdrin Sahiti, who is a renowned Albanian fashion designer known for his exceptional wedding and evening gowns. If you recall, he created a series of wonderful looks for Beyonce during her Renaissance tour.

Kelly’s asymmetrical long sleeve embellished gown was adorned with crystals, and finished with a fringed hem. She layered her gowns with a matching burnt orange statement feather coat that delightfully hung off her shoulders. Her open-toe Flor De Maria sandals were complimentary allowing her ensemble to remain in the spotlight.

When it came down to her flawless beat, she gave old Hollywood glamour with a subtle smokey eyeshadow, and a soft iced mocha lip. Her hair was slicked back and parted down the side with a a kiss-curl that referenced the 1920’s flapper fashion.

We adored this look on Kelly Rowland, and she looked so confident in her own skin. Although we’re only 3-months into the new year, we can’t wait to see how Kelly takes more calculated risks with her fashion and style.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Mr_dadams

