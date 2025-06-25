All the Fashion Credits from the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 Reunion: Shamea in Rian Fernandez, Angela in Valdrin Sahiti, Porsha in Rey Ortiz, and More!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta never disappoint when it comes to reunion style—and Season 16 was no exception. With a golden yellow dress code in place, the ladies delivered bold glamour, sculptural silhouettes, and plenty of sparkle. From feathered drama to metallic corsets, each Housewife brought their own flair to the stage.

Scroll down to see every stunning look from the RHOA reunion, with full fashion credits below.

Shamea Morton in Rian Fernandez

Shamea Morton kicked off the reunion glam in a beaded floral gown by Rian Fernandez, complete with a plunging neckline and a full train. Styled by Shenell Welch, the look was finished with Cartier bracelets, Legame earrings, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Cynthia Bailey in Jovani

Cynthia Bailey kept it classic in a pleated canary yellow gown by Jovani Fashions. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit, offering timeless elegance with a modern twist.

Angela Oakley in Valdrin Sahiti

Angela Oakley shimmered in a body-hugging, embellished gold gown by Valdrin Sahiti, styled by Tye Coachman. With its plunging neckline, sheer detailing, and high slit, the look balanced opulence and sophistication.

Drew Sidora in Jo Society

SPSTUDIO10

Styled by Archives of Will, Drew Sidora went full drama in a feathered yellow gown by Jo Society. Adorned with crystal embellishments and exaggerated shoulders, the look was a bold fashion moment fit for TV royalty.

Phaedra Parks in Lethan Hoa

Phaedra Parks made a regal return in a Le Than Hoa ensemble. Featuring a gold metallic bodice, flowing satin skirt, and exaggerated sleeves, her look combined structure and softness effortlessly. She completed the look with gold Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Porsha Williams in Rey Ortiz

Porsha Williams embraced full fantasy in a sculptural gold corset and draped skirt by Fashion by Rey Ortiz, styled by Jeremy Haynes. Paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and House of Emmanuele jewelry, the ensemble commanded attention.

Kelli Ferrell in Kristina K

Last but not least, Kelli Ferrell lit up the set in a ruffled, one-shoulder yellow gown by Kristina K, styled by Mickey Boom. Her look featured floral appliqué, a high slit, and metallic Christian Louboutin heels customized by Urban Bling, paired with a gold Brandon Blackwood bag.

*Brit Eady skipped the reunion, but we would have loved to see her slay!

Which look was your favorite?

Images: J C Jones/ Bravo/ Drew Visions/Heather Leshun