Beyonce Stuns in a Black Fendi Look alongside Tina Knowles in a Crimson Valdrin Sahiti Gown for Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday

The Knowles-Carter family stepped out to celebrate Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash at Jeff Bezos Beverly Hills estate Saturday night in looks by Fendi and Valdrin Sahiti.

The lady of the hour, Kris exuded radiance at her extravaganza in her bright red Givenchy strapless couture gown. Her hair was pulled into a fabulous up-do that highlighted her vintage Van Cleef & Arpels earrings.

Mama Tina Knowles, who looks like she could be Beyonce’s older sister, also commanded attention in the color red. In a red sparkly asymmetrical bodycon dress by world-renowned Albanian luxury fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti, Tina illuminated and her blonde balayage hair exceptionally framed her face.

Beyonce, who’s been noticeably missing in action as of late, stepped and was all smiles at Kris’s event. The “Black Parade“ singer wore a $6,000 black Fendi dress that was intentionally worn backwards to showcase the deep plunge neckline in the front.

Characterized with a pleated rib knit, Beyonce’s wool dress was finished with a mink trim inspired by an archive look from the Fendi AW 1993 fashion show. She layered her dress over a sheer body suit that had attached gloves and accessorized with diamond rings and silver layered statement necklaces.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction