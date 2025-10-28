On the Scene at the 2025 Angel Ball: Tina Knowles in Burgundy Valdrin Sahiti, Michelle Williams in Black and White Bibhu Mohapatra, and More!

Posted by Claire Sulmers
The 2025 Angel Ball brought elegance and purpose to New York City as stars gathered to support cancer research and celebrate honorees dedicated to finding a cure.

Chanel Iman radiated grace in a sage green Zuhair Murad gown adorned with silver beading and a dramatic chiffon cape. The intricate detailing and soft hue complemented her glowing complexion, creating a look that was both regal and serene.

Michelle Williams embodied timeless sophistication in a black and white Bibhu Mohapatra gown. The structured black velvet bodice and sleek white skirt created a modern contrast, channeling Old Hollywood charm with a contemporary twist.

Tina Knowles, one of the evening’s honorees, stole the spotlight in a burgundy velvet and crystal-embroidered gown by Valdrin Sahiti, featuring an asymmetric neckline, sheer embellished paneling, and a daring thigh-high slit. The look radiated confidence and strength—perfect for a woman being recognized for her impact and philanthropy.

See more attendees below:

Who had your favorite look?

📸: Getty

