Kris Jenner Celebrated Her 70th Star-Studded Birthday Extravaganza in a Red Strapless Givenchy Tier Dress + Kim Kardashian in Purple Balmain, Khloe in Ludovic Saint Sernin, and More!

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills on Saturday was a testament of just how well connected she is in the business and entertainment industry.

Star-studded, with A-list celebs like Mariah Carey, Oprah, Tyler Perry and Chris Rock rubbing elbows, you would have thought it was an award ceremony. Royalty also showed up at the “James Bond” themed event with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Tech tycoons like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg were all on the scene, solidifying the guest list.

Of course Kris Jenner’s fabulous daughters were right by her side, bringing the glitz & glam and dripping in some of the hottest designers. Kris, who looks as if she’s aging backwards, illuminated in a red strapless Givenchy Haute Couture tier dress with black long opera gloves. She definitely brought the romance for her beau Corey Gamble. Word on the street is that her 70th birthday affair was actually a secret wedding, and by the looks of it we wouldn’t be surprised.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian opted for lavender and silver sparkly beaded gowns by Balmain and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, while the oldest sister Kourtney looked chic in a silk black halter number. The top model of the family, Kendall mirrored her mother in a scarlett red maxi dress, while the youngest sister Kylie stood out in a white Elisabetta Franchi look that was complimentary with cutouts.

We thought the entire Jenner/Kardashian family looked exquisite for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash. It’s amazing to see just how far they’ve come from their first reality show back in October 2007. Kris Jenner has officially reached a milestone birthday, and it was great to see her be celebrated in all her glory with the right people by her side.

Check out more photos from Kris Jenners 70th birthday extravaganza below!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction