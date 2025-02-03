Best Looks of the Month January 2025: Zendaya Stuns in an Orange Louis Vuitton Gown, KeKe Palmer Slays in a Teal Dior Suit, Rihanna Stuts in a Black ‘The Attico’ Leather Jacket + More!

The first month of 2025 has officially come to an end, and we’ve rounded up our top celebrities looks for January.

From Zendaya’s memorable burnt orange Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to this year’s Golden Globes, to Keke Palmer donning some of the most glamourous looks including a teal Dior suit and Schiaparelli plaid set, stars marked the start of the new year in style.

In addition to the ‘It Girls’ like Rihanna and Sabrina Elba rocking some of the chicest leather outfits, we also saw color at the forefront, hence Viola Davis elegant satin pink dress she wore to the Golden Gala bash.

With the month being a political driven one, we witnessed political figures like Former President Barak Obama, Jill Biden, and Ketanji Brown Jackson step into the fashion spotlight.

Obama looked sharp in black fitted suit at this year’s Inauguration, while Jill Biden championed American designer Ralph Lauren in a royal purple coat and dress ensemble. Showing the power of statement accessories was Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson’s judicial collar with cowrie shells and the matching earrings were a symbolism of protection, wealth and good luck and we we’re so here for it.

Ahead, see our best-dressed celebrities for the month of January ’25 below!



Zendaya in Louis Vuitton

Rihanna in The Attico and New Bottega

Barack Obama in a Custom-Tailored Suit

Keke Palmer in Vintage Dior

Viola Davis in Dior

Pamela Chestnut in Erica Moore Brand

Jill Biden in Ralph Lauren

Ketjani Brown Jackson’s Judicial Collar with Cowrie Shells

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba in Louis Vuitton

KeKe Palmer in Schiaparelli

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction