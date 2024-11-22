KeKe Palmer Stuns in Preppy Look by The Frankie Shop During Her Book Press Tour + More!

Award-winning global entertainer and author Keke Palmer is on a press tour for her latest book, “Master of Me” that released on Wednesday, and she has been on the scene serving looks.

Palmer, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer has become an undeniable force in the entertainment industry and a leading voice for millennials.

Her whit, charisma, intelligence and superb style, are just some of the many qualities that sets KeKe apart, and below are some of our favorite looks from her press tour so far.

Sonia Rykiel and YSL Pumps

Black lace never looked so darn good until Keke Palmer stepped out in this Sonia Rykiel dress. We love how she wore a nude body suit underneath for transparency, and from her pony tail updo, down to her black embellished YSL pumps, she looked so glamourous.

The Frankie Shop and Wolford Tights

Have you heard of “The Frankie Shop?” If not, they’re definitely a brand that you want to incorporate into your wardrobe. Founded by a Parisian woman named Gaëlle Drevet, The Frankie Shop offers a variety of styles including oversized suiting, the chicest trench coats, and modern tailoring. KeKe embodied confidence in her white button up top and tie, that she paired with grey mini shorts and the matching trench. Considering that this Fall season is all about looking “preppy,” she is right on trend.

Givenchy

Let’s be honest…you can never go wrong with Givenchy and while in New York, KeKe looked like a class act in a black Givenchy knitted turtleneck top that featured a peplum style at the waist. Her black trousers fit her perfectly, and her black patent leather accessories completed her monochromatic ensemble.

Vivienne Westwood and Manc Hangbag

We love anything Vivienne Westwood, and KeKe Palmer’s pinstripe suit which consisted of a high-low layered skirt was contemporary and innovative. This look was the epitome of a modern day power suit, and we love that it exuded femininity in all the right ways.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Stylist: @zoecostello

Photo Credit: @thestewartofny/ Getty Images