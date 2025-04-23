Fashion Bomb Easter Looks 2025: Kim Kardashian in a White $13,300 Miu Miu Dress, KeKe Palmer in a Blush $3,390 Balmain Dress, and Mariah Carey in a Pink Embellished Chanel Set

Easter was the perfect symbolism of renewal, and many celebrities were captured in their “Sunday best” while spending time with their loved ones over the weekend.

Among those dressed up to match the celebratory vibe included Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey and Keke Palmer. Check out their festive looks below to honor the special occasion.

Kim Kardashian in Miu Miu

Kim Kardashian posed with her family in a white $13,300 Miu Miu halter embellished dress that was tailored to perfection. Her dress had intricate silver beading that matched with her mule heels adorned with crystals and rhinestones. Kim was all smiles while embracing her children and basking in the annual tradition.

Mariah Carey in Chanel

Mariah Carey looked like the class act that she is in a multicolor sequined Chanel set while posing in front of her mansion with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan. The legendary singer looked comfy in her fuchsia pink Versace slippers, and later transitioned into wedge sandals. Her light pink designer shades perhaps couldn’t have been more fitting for Mimi.

Keke Palmer in Balmain

Baby Leo is the prize and it shows! KeKe Palmer was overly elated on Easter Sunday as she danced with her son Leo wearing a blush pink $3,390 Balmain strapless dress. Characterized with a rolled knit with shiny threads and sheer details, the body con silhouette was a total win for Keke.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction