Is Jenna Ortega The Next Fashion Icon? From Vivienne Westwood, Christian Dior, to Ashi Studio, A Chic Prelude to Wednesday Season 2

As the highly anticipated second season of *Wednesday* approaches on [Netflix](https://www.netflix.com), Jenna Ortega has been captivating audiences not just with her on-screen talent but also with her striking off-screen style. Recently, hashtags like #jennaortegafbd have surfaced, showcasing the designers she’s been wearing—from sleek custom Dolce and Gabbana to edgy Mark Gong. Ortega’s fashion choices consistently reflect the gothic elegance of her iconic character while maintaining a modern, high-fashion edge. She masterfully balances blacks, whites, and grays, proving that a monochromatic palette can be anything but boring.

Ortega’s red carpet looks often feature unique fabrics and avant-garde designs that set her apart. Whether it’s a sheer black tulle gown with dramatic sleeves or a structured white mini dress with sharp tailoring, she embraces texture and silhouette play. Designers like Christian Dior and Vivienne Westwood have dressed her in pieces that blend sophistication with a touch of rebellion—think lace, leather, and metallic accents. Her ability to mix edgy and elegant elements keeps her looks fresh and unpredictable, much like her character in *Wednesday*, now streaming on [Netflix](https://www.netflix.com).

What makes Ortega’s style particularly noteworthy is her commitment to a moody color scheme without sacrificing variety. She effortlessly transitions from a sleek gray pantsuit to a flowing black gown, each outfit highlighting her fashion-forward sensibility. Even in all-white ensembles, she adds intrigue with cutouts, asymmetrical hemlines, or unexpected details like chunky boots or bold jewelry. This disciplined yet inventive approach to her wardrobe mirrors the aesthetic of *Wednesday*, the hit [Netflix](https://www.netflix.com) series, while cementing her status as a Gen-Z style icon.

With *Wednesday* Season 2 coming soon to [Netflix](https://www.netflix.com), Jenna Ortega’s fashion choices feel like an extension of the show’s darkly whimsical world. Her ability to make monochrome look dynamic and luxurious has earned her praise from fashion critics and fans alike. Whether she’s channeling gothic romance or modern minimalism, Ortega proves that black, white, and gray will always be timeless—when worn with confidence and creativity. As we await the new season, one thing is certain: her off-screen style will continue to be as captivating as her on-screen performances in the [Netflix](https://www.netflix.com) phenomenon.

Images Getty