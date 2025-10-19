The Top 5 Looks from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala: Kim Kardashian in Margiela, Jenna Ortega in Grace Ling, and Regina Hall in Yellow Cong Tri Lead the Night’s Best Looks

Hollywood’s finest gathered in Los Angeles for the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, where A-listers lit up the red carpet in high-fashion ensembles fresh off the runway. From Kim Kardashian’s face obscuring Margiela gown to Jenna Ortega in sexy Grace Ling and Ayo Edebiri’s classic Chanel moment, the evening delivered no shortage of glamour. Keep scrolling for all the standout styles and unforgettable fashion moments from the star-studded night.

1.Kim Kardashian in Maison Margiela

Kim Kardashian made a striking statement at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in a custom nude draped gown from Maison Margiela Couture. The avant-garde design featured a full face covering, sculpted corset bodice, and flowing sleeves that created a statuesque silhouette. Paired with an elaborate crystal necklace and matching gemstone rings, the look blended mystery and glamour—an unmistakable Maison Margiela moment that captured everyone’s attention on the red carpet.

2. Jenna Ortega in Grace Ling

Jenna Ortega brought futuristic edge to the 2025 Academy Museum Gala wearing a sculptural look from Grace Ling’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The design featured a striking metallic asymmetrical breastplate paired with a sleek, floor-length satin skirt in a deep aubergine tone. With minimal accessories and a bold beauty look, Ortega perfectly embodied Grace Ling’s signature blend of avant-garde artistry and modern sensuality.

3. Regina Hall in Cong Tri

Regina Hall lit up the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet in a radiant yellow gown from Cong Tri’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The off-the-shoulder design featured sculpted pleating that accentuated her silhouette, with flowing sleeves and a sheer, fluid finish that caught the light beautifully. She paired the look with a sleek bob, minimal jewelry, and a silver clutch—perfectly balancing elegance and modern glamour.

4. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a striking pair at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. Union stunned in a vintage Hervé Léger gown featuring a velvet-paneled bodice and sleek bandage silhouette that hugged her curves perfectly. She completed the look with diamond jewelry and a radiant beauty glow, while Wade complemented her in a sharp black leather blazer and tailored trousers. Together, the couple embodied timeless elegance and modern sophistication on the red carpet.

5. Taylour Paige in Alexander McQueen

Taylour Paige turned heads at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala wearing a dramatic black lace gown by Alexander McQueen. The look featured sheer detailing, a sculpted bodice, and voluminous ruffled accents that exuded gothic romance. With her hair pulled back and minimal accessories, Paige let the intricate craftsmanship of the dress take center stage, delivering a bold and commanding red carpet moment.

