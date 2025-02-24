On the Scene at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards: Keke Palmer Wins ‘Entertainer of the Year’ in a Black Versace Dress, Chloe Bailey Stuns in a Black and Gold Gaurav Gupta Look, Claire Sulmers Dazzles in a Blue David Koma Dress + More

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards kicked off Saturday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles and what an extravagant evening highlighting black excellence.

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers arrived on the purple carpet in an electric blue David Koma dress that showed off her statuesque legs, and feathered sandals. She interviewed a variety of celebrities including David Banner, Shannon Sharpe and Ashley Monique Harper.

It proved to be a big night for Keke Palmer who won the “Entertainer of the Year” award. Palmer looked like a class act in her black Versace dress that draped at the hip. Her black crystal embellished choker necklace was a nice contrast against her auburn orange hair color, and she embodied glamour and regality.

Who doesn’t love this sister duo? Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey walked the red carpet donning the most exquisite gowns. Chloe made a fashion-forward statement in a black and gold sculptural Gaurav Gupta gown, while Halle looked elegant in a silver and white Sabina Bilenko number.

Winning ‘Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture‘ for her role in “Six Triple Eight” was none other than the beautiful Kerry Washington. Her auburn and brown Prada floral bandeau top and skirt combo was modern and fresh, and she carried this look exceptionally well.

We love a woman in a power suit, and Cynthia Erivo and Janelle James showed us how it’s done. Cynthia looked like a certified boss in a black Dolce & Gabbana pinstripe double breasted suit. Janelle James on the hand fabulously served royal purple realness in Pamella Roland.

Representing for the fashionable men at the NAACP Image awards was Morris Chestnut who never disappoints. He looked dapper in a House of Gray look and his animal print mohair jacket was tailored to perfection.

Actresses, Gabrielle Union Wade and Zoe Saldana both looked sensational on the purple carpet. Gabrielle embodied old Hollywood in a black and silver beaded gown while Zoe looked effortlessly chic in a Maison Margiela polka-dot dress that was soft and feminine.

We thought everyone came with their A-game at the NAACP Image Awards. It’s so important to recognize and celebrate black excellence. Especially now as we begin to see more companies roll back on their DEI initiatives.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ IG Reproduction