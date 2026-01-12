Teyana Taylor Stuns at the 2026 Golden Globes in a Black Schiaparelli Haute Couture Gown

Teyana Taylor caused a lot of commotion on the red carpet at the 83rd Golden Globes in a captivating black Schiaparelli haute couture gown that was absolutely exquisite .

Bold, yet timeless, and a beautiful depiction of Daniel Roseberry’s many whimsical designs, Teyana’s Schiaparelli gown was a sight to behold. Draped to perfection with the illusion of being glued to her body, the front of her dress featured a structured swirl neckline. The back of her dress was canvas in itself, showcasing a derrière cutout with a bedazzled rhinestone bow.

The evening proved to be huge for Taylor who took home the first award of the evening at the Golden Globes for best Supporting Actress in “One Battle After Another.”

During her acceptance speech with tears that gracefully trickled down her face, she shared “I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I was [going to win]. “Thank you to the Golden Globe voters for seeing me and reminding me that purpose always finds its moment.“

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, Teyana Taylor’s post has already amassed over 40K likes in a few hours with fans praising how brilliant she looked. One fan wrote, “…everybody else can go home! Teyana won! 😍😍😍,” while another shared “Her fashion needs to be studied! I’m so serious 🔥.”

Teyana Taylor made a grand entrance on the red carpet, showing us business in the front, and party in the back with a dramatic bow. She continues to take us on an unprecedented journey with her fashion, keeping us intrigued by her confidence and ability to take risks.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: Getty Images